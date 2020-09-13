1/1
Irene Price
1935 - 2020
Irene Marie Price, 84, of Reisterstown, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 with family by her side. Born September 23, 1935 in Finksburg, she was the daughter of the late Estella Durham and Earl Durham. She was the beloved wife of the late Lonnie L. Price. She was a homemaker and enjoyed listening to Blue Grass Music. She is survived by sons Lonnie L. Price, Jr. of Westminster and Charles R. Price and wife Mary Ellen of Westminster; a daughter Debbie Ayers and husband Ben of Hampstead; sister-in-law Grace Durham of Westminster; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Christine Marie Price and a brother Robert Durham. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment will follow at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
