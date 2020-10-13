Irene (Creger) Tobery, 86, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born November 25, 1933 in Gaithersburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Margie (Harner) Creger. She was the loving and devoted wife of 63 years to Gordon H. Tobery. Surviving in addition to her husband Gordon are daughter, Pamela Hayes and husband Kevin of Westminster; grandchildren, Timothy Hayes and Nancy Hayes both of Westminster; great-grandsons, Colin and Ethan Hayes; sister, Ella Mae Kessell of Mount Airy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Marshall, Dorothy Atwell and Mary Ruth Thorpe; and by sister-in-law, Courtney Barthlow. At this time during the pandemic there will be no services planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
.