Iris "Jo" Marriott (94) of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on April 29, 2020. Born November 12, 1925 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mildred (Wiseman) Jackson. Iris enjoyed keeping a beautiful home and sharing it with her family and friends. She and her late husband, Bill, traveled extensively prior to his retirement eventually seeing almost every state in the USA. She loved her dogs, cats and horses as much as she loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Iris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William M. Marriott, Jr. and the "sister" of her heart, Rea Krebs. She is survived by her son, William Marriott, III and wife Karen of Reisterstown, MD; daughter, Jody Schroeder and husband Craig of Manchester, MD; six grandsons, Francis (Tadd) Gaskill, IV, Bradlee Gaskill, William S. Marriott, IV, Adam Marriott, Justin Marriott and Craig Schroeder, Jr. and 19 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private. However, a live webcast of the service will be shown on Thursday, May 7th at 12:00 pm. To access the service go to www.elinefh.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation - www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2020.