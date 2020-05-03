Iris Marriott
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris "Jo" Marriott (94) of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on April 29, 2020. Born November 12, 1925 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mildred (Wiseman) Jackson. Iris enjoyed keeping a beautiful home and sharing it with her family and friends. She and her late husband, Bill, traveled extensively prior to his retirement eventually seeing almost every state in the USA. She loved her dogs, cats and horses as much as she loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Iris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William M. Marriott, Jr. and the "sister" of her heart, Rea Krebs. She is survived by her son, William Marriott, III and wife Karen of Reisterstown, MD; daughter, Jody Schroeder and husband Craig of Manchester, MD; six grandsons, Francis (Tadd) Gaskill, IV, Bradlee Gaskill, William S. Marriott, IV, Adam Marriott, Justin Marriott and Craig Schroeder, Jr. and 19 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private. However, a live webcast of the service will be shown on Thursday, May 7th at 12:00 pm. To access the service go to www.elinefh.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation - www.garysinisefoundation.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Service
12:00 AM
elinefh.com
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved