Iris S. Mietzner "92" of Reisterstown passed away on September 27, 2019 at Futurecare Cherrywood. Mrs. Mietzner was born on February 12, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late James Edward Green, Jr. and Lillian Howard Green. She was the wife of the late William Mietzner and the late Robert Taylor. Iris was a waitress for Woolworth's diner. She has spent the last 4 Years at Future Care Cherrywood in Reisterstown where she received loving care and made many Friends with both residents and employees. She is survived by her son, Bob Taylor and his wife Lin of Florida, daughter, Michelle and her husband Tony Fino of Reisterstown and son, Rick Taylor and his wife Joan of Reisterstown. Also survived by 7 grandchildren Bob, Matt, Chrissy, Louis, Nick, Angela & Rachel and 9 great grandchildren Deaven, Sebastian, Sidney, Faith, Grace, Sean, Mariana, Cole & Leo. In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Mietzner was predeceased by her daughter Patti Taylor, sister and brother Lillian Basham and Edward Green. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 9:15am at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2019