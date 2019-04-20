Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabella Deak. View Sign

Isabella Deak of Bunnell Florida passed away on April 6, 2019. Our "Nana" as she liked to be called by her grandchildren was a homemaker & great cook. She enjoyed working in the yard and reading. Loved ones that cleared the path for Isabella are her husband of 49 years Ronald Deak, Son Steven Deak, Daughter & Son In Law Maggie and Butch Miller. Isabella is survived by her son and wife Joe & Debbie Deak, Daughter Krista Deak, Daughter and Son in Law Andrea & John Reed, Daughter and Son in Law Kirstin & Skip Anderson, and numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 20, 2019

