Isabella Deak of Bunnell Florida passed away on April 6, 2019. Our "Nana" as she liked to be called by her grandchildren was a homemaker & great cook. She enjoyed working in the yard and reading. Loved ones that cleared the path for Isabella are her husband of 49 years Ronald Deak, Son Steven Deak, Daughter & Son In Law Maggie and Butch Miller. Isabella is survived by her son and wife Joe & Debbie Deak, Daughter Krista Deak, Daughter and Son in Law Andrea & John Reed, Daughter and Son in Law Kirstin & Skip Anderson, and numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 20, 2019
