Jonathan Brian Johnson, 47 of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 14, 1973 in Smithfield, NC. He attended East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. He graduated from ECPI in Charlotte, NC. Jonathan was a faithful employee of Wells Fargo for over 20 years. When he was not at work he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included camping, skiing, fishing, hunting and model trains. Jonathan is survived by his beloved wife; Amber Louise Sparks Johnson and sons; Cooper James and Hayden David Johnson of Hampstead, MD. Surviving in addition to his wife and children are his mother; Sandra Massengill Johnson Turner and stepfather; Roy Turner of Four Oaks, NC, brother; James A. "Tony" Johnson and wife Cheryl of Chester, VA, nephews; Jacob and Christopher Johnson of Chester, VA; maternal grandmother; Rachel P. Johnson of Smithfield, NC. He was predeceased by his father, James Norwood Johnson; his paternal grandfather; and maternal grandparents, all of Smithfield, NC. The family will receive friends and family at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD for a memorial gathering on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the memorial service at 12 noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Olivia's House, 830 South George Street, York, PA 17403, or to Pancreatic Cancer Research and mailed to John's Hopkins Hospital, in care of Ralph H. Hruban, M.D., 600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 417, Baltimore, MD 21287, with checks made payable to John's Hopkins University. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2020