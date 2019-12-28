Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Windsor Station 101 High St. New Windsor , MD View Map Send Flowers Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Windsor Station 101 High St. New Windsor , MD View Map Memorial service 8:00 PM Windsor Station 101 High St New Windsor , MD View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Windsor Station 101 High St. New Windsor , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Windsor Station 101 High St. New Windsor , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Ellsworth Coe, age 79, died peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by his family at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born November 3, 1940 in New Windsor, he was the son of the late R. Ellsworth "Bub" Coe and Mildred Curfman Coe. He was the husband of Judy Koontz Coe, his wife of 47 years. Jack was a 1958 graduate of New Windsor High School and attended Frederick Community College. He served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965, including a tour in Vietnam. He was the owner and master plumber for DP Smelser and Son, Inc., New Windsor and later opened JC Printing, a printing company with his wife. He had over 60 years of service to the Town of New Windsor, overseeing their water and waste water operations. Jack was a life member of the New Windsor Fire and Hose Co. #1 and served in various offices that include assistant chief, EMS captain and served as the department treasurer for more than 52 years. He was instrumental in several fire department accomplishments including serving on the new building committee. He was installed in the CCVESA Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the Leon W. Hayes Lifetime Excellence in EMS Award in 2008. He was also a life member of the Post 8806, Union Bridge. Jack was past president of the New Windsor Lions Club and a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2010. He was a member and past chairman of the Pipe Creek Cemetery Board and was inducted into the New Windsor Hall of Fame in 2014. He enjoyed being with his family. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Thomas E. Coe and wife Wendy and David A. Coe, all of New Windsor; grandchildren, Natalie G. and Ryan E. Coe; sister, Barbara E. Six and husband Stuart of New Windsor; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Windsor Station, 101 High St., New Windsor on Sunday, December 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Lions Club memorial service will be held at 8 p.m., followed by a Fire Department memorial service. The family will also receive friends at Windsor Station on Monday, Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Deacon Charles Barnhart, pastor of Keysville Evangelical Lutheran Church, will officiate. Military interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Windsor Fire Company, P.O. Box 247, New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





