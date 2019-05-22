Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Egolf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday morning Jack Lynn Egolf age 68 of Westminster, passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital from heart complications. He was on the annual fishing expedition to the Savage River with lifelong friends when his ailment struck. Born in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Jack was a graduate of South Carroll High School Class of 69' and studied at Howard Community College. Jack worked as a psychiatric nurse at Springfield Hospital for 31 years until retiring in 1999, also later retiring from Carroll Hospital Center. Jack was an avid outdoorsmen, he enjoyed fishing, kayaking and hunting. He was also a sports enthusiast with emphasis on golf, horse racing, baseball, NASCAR and gambling. He is survived by his wife Kelley Greene Egolf. Daughter and son–in-law Lynn and Mike Jones. Sons and daughters-in-law Bruce and Suzanne Egolf, Jarrod and Ashley Egolf. Son Paul Egolf, step sons Garrett and Austin Mabe. Grandchildren Nick, Zach Jones and Addyson Egolf. Brother and sister-in-law Rocky and Joann Egolf and predeceased by his brother Tommy Egolf.There will be a Celebration of Life held at Burntwoods Church 14135 Burntwoods road Glenwood, MD 21738 Friday May 24 between 6-9pm Those desiring to make donations please send to Rosenbaum Family House 30 Family House Drive P.O. Box 8228 Morgantown, WV 26506.

