Jack F, Trenner, age 94, of Sykesville, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at home. Born July 28, 1925, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Frank and Rose Theis Trenner. He was predeceased by his first wife, the late Gloria M. Trenner who died in 2011. He was the husband of Anna Marie Hall. Jack was a retired executive for Bethlehem Steel and a world traveler. He spent 35 years at the Sparrows Point Plant of Bethlehem Steel Corporation. He began his career there in 1946 after World War II and retired in 1982. Born and raised in east Baltimore near Johns Hopkins Hospital, he attended Patterson Park Junior High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Advanced College Preparatory Course) which allowed him to enter Union College, Schenectady, NY, as a Sophomore in 1942 where he graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in October 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific, advancing from Apprentice Seaman to Lieutenant. In 1947 he married Gloria M. Peters. In 1950, he was recalled to the Navy during the Korean conflict. During this service aboard the USS Hyman DD-732, he went around the world. During his service with Bethlehem Steel he advanced from Assistant Electrical Engineer to General Foreman to Assistant Superintendent to Superintendent of the Electrical Department to Assistant General Manager of the Sparrows Point Plant when there were 18,000 employees and a 7,000,000 ingot ton plant. Mr. Trenner was active in outside organizations as well, serving as President of the Nottingham Improvement Association, President of the Engineers Club of Sparrows Point, the Board of the Baltimore Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Board of Directors of the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers, in 1970, organized the Baltimore Section of AISE and served as its Chairman, the American Iron and Steel Institute, the Institute of Iron and Steel Engineers, the Board of the Baltimore Aquarium during its construction and early operation, the Board of Directors of the Maryland General Hospital and its Chairman, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and in 1987, with others, formed the Retired Employees Benefits Coalition (REBCO) a group of retired Bethlehem salaried people, where he served as President and continued as a member of the board. Upon his retirement in 1982, he began a second career as the Executive in Residence, a Chair in the University of Baltimore School of Business and Management. At the same time he began his own consulting business TEEM, specializing in energy, engineering and management and assisted his son, Scott starting in the Jiffy Lube business. In 2001, he was President of the US Naval Reserve Midshipman's School; Columbia University, NewYork, NY Reunion Group; as well as President of the USS Hyman DD-732 reunion group in 2002. He was a member of the American Legion Post 182 and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Throughout his marriage to Gloria, he and his wife traveled extensively all over the world. They described their trips around the U.S. as having more places of natural beauty than any place in the world. Surviving in addition to his wife are son and daughter-in-law Scott and Robin Trenner; grandsons Christopher Trenner and wife Caroline and David Trenner and wife Taylor and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Mark J. Trenner. The family will receive friends from 12noon to 1pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow immediately at 1pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union College, 807 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308, or to the Fire Museum of Maryland, 1301-R York Road, Lutherville MD 21093.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 30, 2020