Jack K. Merryman
1941 - 2020
Jack Kenneth Merryman, 78, of Westminster, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born July 11, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William Merryman and the late Rohda (Beacraft) Grover. He was the husband of Gloria Jean Merryman, his wife of nearly 50 years. Prior to retirement, Mr. Merryman had been a carpenter. Following retirement, he had worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart in Westminster for 11 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing bingo. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Vicki Merryman, Brent Merryman, and Jeff Merryman, all of Rosedale; brothers, Ronnie Merryman of Baltimore and Jerry Burkett of Hagerstown; sisters, Carolyn Burkett of Westminster and Bonnie Cooper of Pennsylvania; and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. Family and friends may gather from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Face masks are required and social distancing must be observed.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:30 AM
Eline Funeral Home
JUN
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Ove you dad
BRENT K MERRYMAN
Son
