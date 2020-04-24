Jack Richard Seipp, age 87, of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Westminster Healthcare, from complications associated with COVID-19. Born December 26, 1932 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Helen Rhodes Seipp. He was the husband of Charlotte F. Seipp, his wife of 67 years. Mr. Seipp served in the Army in Korea during the Korean War. He retired as a maintenance supervisor/mechanic from Mitchell Transport. He loved camping, boating and water skiing. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Lynne Seipp of Taneytown; granddaughter, Kelly Venables and husband Aaron; two great-granddaughters, Cheyenne and Chloe; and brothers, Earl, Robert and Darryl Seipp. He was predeceased by a sister, LaRue Blizzard and brother, Charles Seipp Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. The family invites you leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 24, 2020