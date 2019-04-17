Jack Gabriel Serio, Sr., age 87, of Sykesville, died peacefully in Florida on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was the Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Baublitz Serio who passed away in 1996. Jack was born on July 18, 1931 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Angelina Sarah Citrano Serio and the late Augustus Phillip Serio, was the brother of the late Concetta Theresa Serio Affayroux (late James Affayroux) and Anthony Paul Serio of Randallstown (late Elizabeth Ann Schultz Serio)He served in the US Coast Guard, and worked for the telephone company until his retirement in 1994, was a long standing member of St Joseph's Catholic Community, and was a long time member of the Freedom Optimist Club and the American Legion. He was an avid Oriole and Ravens fan, loved visiting the beach, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his five children; son, Jack Gabriel Serio, Jr and wife, Mary (Hill) of Valrico, Fl; son, Michael Anthony Serio and wife, Kim (Samilton) of Finksburg; Robert Paul Serio and wife, Kim (Arnold) of Mt. Airy; Joseph Phillip Serio and wife Audrey (Logan) of Sykesville; and daughter, Nance Ann Serio of Littlestown, PA. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home in Winfield on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Christian Wake 7:30 PM. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd Sykesville, MD 21784 at 11:00am. Internment will be at Lake View Memorial Cemetery in Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to by phone (800-805-5856) or online at . Online Condolences maybe made at www.burrier-queen.com Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary