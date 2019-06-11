Jaclyn Calp Cullison, 30 of New Oxford, PA, passed Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her aunt and uncles home in Manchester, MD. Born Sept. 12, 1988 in York, PA she was the daughter of Charles Calvin Calp of Horntown, VA and the late Christinea Lee Brown Simmons.Jaclyn was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was an amazing mom, cheer mom and enjoyed spending time with her daughter. Surviving in addition to her father are a daughter: Aubrey Lynea Stough, brother: Charles Clinton Calp and wife Tammy, grandmother: Diane Brown Nichting and aunts and uncles: Wesley and Amy Brown, Roland Brown, Cathy Harman, Joe and Bonnie Brown, Cass and Traci, Craig and Cindy and Chad Calp.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on June 11, 2019