Jaclyn Calp Cullison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaclyn Calp Cullison.
Service Information
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD
21102
(410)-374-2626
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jaclyn Calp Cullison, 30 of New Oxford, PA, passed Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her aunt and uncles home in Manchester, MD. Born Sept. 12, 1988 in York, PA she was the daughter of Charles Calvin Calp of Horntown, VA and the late Christinea Lee Brown Simmons.Jaclyn was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was an amazing mom, cheer mom and enjoyed spending time with her daughter. Surviving in addition to her father are a daughter: Aubrey Lynea Stough, brother: Charles Clinton Calp and wife Tammy, grandmother: Diane Brown Nichting and aunts and uncles: Wesley and Amy Brown, Roland Brown, Cathy Harman, Joe and Bonnie Brown, Cass and Traci, Craig and Cindy and Chad Calp.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.