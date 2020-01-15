Carroll County Times Obituaries
JacLyn E. Steinhice Obituary
JacLyn E. (Stroh) Steinhice, 82 of Homewood at Plum Creek formerly of Sykesville, MD, Died peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was the Beloved wife, of the late Harry James "Jim" Steinhice, Jr. JacLyn was born July 7, 1937 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late John Stroh and late Elizabeth (Bredenburg) Stroh. She retired as a telephone operator. JacLyn enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Surviving are, Children; Sharon and husband Bill Franklin, Karen Steinhice, Mary Lisa Steinhice, Michael Steinhice, Jaclyn and husband Tom Harmon, Kevin and wife Dottie Steinhice. Also survived by 2 sisters Bernadette Provenza and JoAnne Donahue and 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Son Harry James "Jimmy" Steinhice, III, and her sisters Kathy Stroh and Hillary Bellard. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, January 17, 2020 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd. Eldersburg, MD 21784. Interment Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331 or online at www.homewood.com/foundation/make-gift-today Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 15, 2020
