Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob M. Yingling. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacob M. Yingling, 88, of Westminster, MD, husband of Genevieve Koontz Yingling, died September 14th, 2019. Jake was born in Aspers, PA on September 30, 1930, grew up in Gettysburg, PA, and met the love of his life during his junior year at Gettysburg High School. Jake received a BA in History from Gettysburg College in 1952. He was a member of the Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity. Jake and Genny moved to Westminster, and raised their family in Carroll County. Jake served the county and state in various roles, most notably as a representative in the Maryland House of Delegates and as Assistant Secretary for Economic and Community Development for the State of Maryland. A civic-minded citizen, Jake was pleased to serve on the Boards of The Maryland School for the Deaf, St. Joseph's Hospital, Carroll County Historical Society, and Kiwanis Club, to highlight just a few. In addition, Jake was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of Door to Virtue Lodge #46, A.F. & A.M. Jake is survived by his wife of 68 years, Genny, his sons, Stephen (Cindy) and Randall (Marianne), and 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Christopher (Kathryn), Randall, Timothy, and Gregory, and a sister, Ave Maria Staub. Jake was predeceased by his parents, Emma Grimes Yingling and Jacob Charles Yingling, and his brother, Mark Yingling. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with funeral services beginning at 8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Jacob M. Yingling, 88, of Westminster, MD, husband of Genevieve Koontz Yingling, died September 14th, 2019. Jake was born in Aspers, PA on September 30, 1930, grew up in Gettysburg, PA, and met the love of his life during his junior year at Gettysburg High School. Jake received a BA in History from Gettysburg College in 1952. He was a member of the Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity. Jake and Genny moved to Westminster, and raised their family in Carroll County. Jake served the county and state in various roles, most notably as a representative in the Maryland House of Delegates and as Assistant Secretary for Economic and Community Development for the State of Maryland. A civic-minded citizen, Jake was pleased to serve on the Boards of The Maryland School for the Deaf, St. Joseph's Hospital, Carroll County Historical Society, and Kiwanis Club, to highlight just a few. In addition, Jake was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of Door to Virtue Lodge #46, A.F. & A.M. Jake is survived by his wife of 68 years, Genny, his sons, Stephen (Cindy) and Randall (Marianne), and 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Christopher (Kathryn), Randall, Timothy, and Gregory, and a sister, Ave Maria Staub. Jake was predeceased by his parents, Emma Grimes Yingling and Jacob Charles Yingling, and his brother, Mark Yingling. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with funeral services beginning at 8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 www.donate.lovetotherescue.org Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Pritts Funeral Home Westminster , MD 410-848-7533 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.