Jacob Milton Ralph Hundertmark, 96, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Long View Healthcare Center, Manchester, MD. Born on March 6, 1923, in Upperco, MD, he was the son of the late Eugene and Maude Hundertmark. He was the beloved husband of the late Naomi Hundertmark.Years ago, Jacob worked as a salesman for the Reisterstown Lumber Company. A gifted carpenter, he enjoyed woodwork and built his two homes himself. He also like archery, snowmobiling, and loved to hunt and fish.Surviving him are children: Daniel Richard Hundertmark, John Calvin Hundertmark and his wife Cherie, and Carol Ann Schaffner and her husband Paul, his longtime companion: Lieselotte Eichler, 5 grandchildren, 11, great grandchildren, and a sister: Lula Morrow.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 13, from 5-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:30 pm. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on June 13, 2019