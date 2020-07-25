1/1
Jacqueline Carole Imes
1944 - 2020
Jacqueline Carole Imes (Kolbe), "Jackie", 75, of Woodbine, passed away on July 23, 2020 at home, with her family by her side. She had been under the care of Carroll Hospice after suffering from dementia and diabetes. Born October 30, 1944, Jackie was the youngest child of Beatrice (Kidwell) and William Kolbe Sr. She spent her career working for Northrup Grumman (formerly Westinghouse) until her retirement after 31 years of service. Jackie was preceded by her parents, twin siblings (who died as infants), six brothers: William Kolbe, Jr., Joseph Kolbe, Edward Kolbe, Donald Kolbe, Richard Kolbe and Robert Kolbe, and two sisters: Mildred Wade (Kolbe) and Marlene Miller (Kolbe). Jackie is survived by her loving and devoted husband Richard Imes, who she was married to for 52 years. She is also survived by a daughter & son-in-law Tammy (Imes) and Andrew Witkowski of Littlestown PA, granddaughter Stefanie Witkowski of Littlestown, PA, two sisters: Katherine Mathers (Kolbe) and Doris Callaham (Kolbe) as well as many nieces and nephews. Jackie resided in Woodbine, MD after growing up and spending the first part of her life in Baltimore, MD. During her retirement, Jackie enjoyed being a grandmom to her only granddaugher, playing with any dog she met, volunteering at the local senior centers, calling bingo, helping people and most of all making people laugh. Jackie touched the lives of all those she met in a positive and loving way and she will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. There will not be a viewing/visitation. Jackie is to be cremated and a private memorial will be arranged at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to her husband Richard. Memorials in Jackie's name may be sent to Carroll County Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I knew & loved her for 63 of those 75 years and we ended up being sisters in laws for most of those years.
Barbara Kolbe
Sister
July 25, 2020
Richard And Family, We are very sorry to hear of your loss, Jackie was a really nice person and know you all were a very close,
Our prayers will be with you .
Mel / Pat Higgs
Melvin R Higgs
Friend
July 25, 2020
Aunt Jackie, you may be gone from this earth but you will never be forgotten by me or your nieces and nephew. You will forever have a very important place in our hearts. We will forever remember how much fun you always wanted to have and make everyone laugh and your smile and how much you enjoyed life and living it to the fullest. You will be so missed. Uncle Richard we love you so dearly and I’m praying for you.
Shannon Phillips
Family
July 25, 2020
So sorry to here of Jackie’s passing. Sending prayers to the Imes family.
EDWARD CURRY
Coworker
