Jacqueline Carole Imes (Kolbe), "Jackie", 75, of Woodbine, passed away on July 23, 2020 at home, with her family by her side. She had been under the care of Carroll Hospice after suffering from dementia and diabetes. Born October 30, 1944, Jackie was the youngest child of Beatrice (Kidwell) and William Kolbe Sr. She spent her career working for Northrup Grumman (formerly Westinghouse) until her retirement after 31 years of service. Jackie was preceded by her parents, twin siblings (who died as infants), six brothers: William Kolbe, Jr., Joseph Kolbe, Edward Kolbe, Donald Kolbe, Richard Kolbe and Robert Kolbe, and two sisters: Mildred Wade (Kolbe) and Marlene Miller (Kolbe). Jackie is survived by her loving and devoted husband Richard Imes, who she was married to for 52 years. She is also survived by a daughter & son-in-law Tammy (Imes) and Andrew Witkowski of Littlestown PA, granddaughter Stefanie Witkowski of Littlestown, PA, two sisters: Katherine Mathers (Kolbe) and Doris Callaham (Kolbe) as well as many nieces and nephews. Jackie resided in Woodbine, MD after growing up and spending the first part of her life in Baltimore, MD. During her retirement, Jackie enjoyed being a grandmom to her only granddaugher, playing with any dog she met, volunteering at the local senior centers, calling bingo, helping people and most of all making people laugh. Jackie touched the lives of all those she met in a positive and loving way and she will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. There will not be a viewing/visitation. Jackie is to be cremated and a private memorial will be arranged at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to her husband Richard. Memorials in Jackie's name may be sent to Carroll County Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157



