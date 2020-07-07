Jacqueline H. Gotwalt, 59, of Glenville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, July 3, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Born June 3, 1961, in Honolulu, HI, she was the daughter of Nora L. (Rill) Arentz and the late Theron L. Hann; she was the stepdaughter of the late Leroy W. Arentz. Jackie was the loving wife of Thomas J. Gotwalt with whom she shared twenty-six years of marriage. Jackie was a member of Lazarus United Church of Christ, Lineboro, MD. Jackie was a 1979 graduate of North Carroll High School in Hampstead, MD, and earned her RN from South Baltimore General School of Nursing in 1988. She was an RN-Supervisor at Homewood at Plum Creek for the past twelve years. Prior to that, she worked at Long View Nursing Home in Manchester, MD, and Stella Maris Nursing Center, Timonium, MD. She was named "2001 RN of the Year" for Carroll County Long-Term Care. Jackie volunteered and was very involved with 4-H when Brooke was younger. She loved all types of animals, gardening, fostering kittens and taking them to "All About the Kitties" Cat Rescue when they were mature enough. In addition to her loving husband Thomas, Jackie is survived by her daughter, Brooke N. Gotwalt of Glen Rock, PA; two brothers, Donald Hann, and Ronald Hann; and two sisters, Kim Fry and Terry Monheim. She was preceded in death by a brother, Theron E. Hann A Funeral Service will be held 12:00PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S Church St, Lineboro, MD, with the Rev. Rodney Gross officiating. Burial will be in Lazarus United Church Cemetery, Lineboro, MD. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00AM-12:00PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the church. In compliance with health regulations, all who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's name to "All About the Kitties" 145 South Ridge Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362 or to the Lineboro 4-H Club, 5116 South Church Street, Lineboro, MD 21102 The Kenworthy Funeral Home, 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences maybe shared at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store