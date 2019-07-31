Jacqueline Alyce Parrish was born June 7, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to the late David Mates and Lucille Colbert. Mrs. Parrish was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie, where she resided for the past 49 years. During her working years Mrs. Parrish was a manager at Hancock Fabrics, and in her free time she loved crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles J. Parrish, her daughter Cynthia Marie Parrish, her son Allan Scott Parrish, and her brother Gordon Kanzler. Left to cherish her memory are her children Sherl Ann Davidson and husband Gary L. of Hampstead, Laura Lynn Rawlings and husband Robert Allen of Glen Burnie, daughter-in-law Vicky Parrish of Pasadena, brother Bernard Kanzler of Fairfax, VA, sister Sandra Wright of Eugene, OR, grandchildren Amy Latta, Rebecca Parrish, Laura Britton, Anna Romero, Michelle Hild, Amanda Wolf, Christina Carlisle, and Nicole Custer. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Parrish passed away peacefully July 29, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 3-5pm and 6-8pm, at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday August 3, at 11am. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/
Published in Carroll County Times on July 31, 2019