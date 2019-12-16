Jacqueline "Jackie" Rita Russo, 80, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at North Pines Assisted Living in Manchester, MD. Born on September 28, 1939, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. Sibley and Jacqueline A. Conrad Sibley Krause. She was the loving wife of the late Frank F. Russo, Jr., who passed away in 2007. Jackie was a retired accountant and former owner of Jackie's Business and Tax Service in Hampstead. She was a member of the American Legion Post 200 Ladies Auxiliary in Hampstead. She loved to travel, spend time by her pool, and especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and family. Surviving her are children: Kathy Russo-Miller and husband Mark, and Jeffrey S. Russo, all of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Shawn, Zack, and Paige, and a brother: Karl Krause of Fullerton, MD. She was predeceased by one grandson and a brother: Richard Sibley. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 16, 2019