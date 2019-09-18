Jacquelyn M. Rohrbaugh, age 76, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Jackie was born in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Homer and Catherine (Stuller) Myers. She was raised in Taneytown, MD and was a graduate of Taneytown High School. She was a member of the first graduating class of the University of Delaware's Nursing Program and enjoyed a 20-year career working for the State of Delaware's House Facility Licensing division. In her free time, she enjoyed playing golf and bridge; sewing quilts, and reading. She is survived by her children, Edward, Jr. (Kristine), Laura Rohrbaugh (Tom Moran), and Margaret Rohrbaugh (Edward Ramos); her grandchildren, Homer, Noah, Asher, Quinn, Liam and Hunter; her siblings, Geary Myers (SuHelen), and Catherine Fillmore (Ivan, deceased); and members of her extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Rohrbaugh, DMD. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jackie's memory can be made to Limestone Presbyterian Church at the address listed above. Doherty Funeral Home 302-999-8277 To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 18, 2019