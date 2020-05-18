Jahanara Jamshidi, age 94, of Westminster, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Westminster Healthcare Center. She was born August 6, 1925 in Russia, she was the daughter of the late Ali and Afifeh Jamshidi. She worked as a nurse in Iran and spoke four languages. She was a beloved member of Baha'i faith. She was predeceased by siblings Sarayeh, Jahangir and Afandi Jamshidi. Friends and family may gather on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11 am at Meadow Branch Cemetery for graveside services. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



