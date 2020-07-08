James Abram "Jim" Bloom, 77, of Westminster, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Dove House. Born on January 18, 1943 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Russell Levi Bloom and Mary Caroline Dodrer Bloom. Jim attended Westminster High School. Before retiring he worked for 30 years for the Carroll County Government at the Northern Landfill. He was a member of Emmanuel Baust United Church of Christ, the Littlestown and Gettysburg Eagles, Eagle Riders, and Harney and Westminster VFW. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, and playing cards. He is survived by his son James I. "Jimmy" Bloom and fiancé LouAnn Strevig of Westminster; daughter Stacey L. Myers and husband Todd of Littlestown, PA; siblings Carl D. Bloom of Westminster; Kenneth E. Bloom and wife Doris of Union Bridge; Calvin W. Bloom and wife Susan of Westminster; Sharon E. Dull and husband Charles (Skeeter) Dull of Hanover, PA; Kay Chaloupek and husband Bobby of Pensacola, FL; his aunt Elizabeth (Libby) Hill of Westminster; eight grandchildren Gerald Bloom, Rachel Battaglia, Tyler and Meghan Strevig, Isaac, Jonah, Elijah, and Eliana Myers; three great-grandchildren James and Gerald Bloom, and Ryder Battaglia. He was predeceased by his grandson James E. L. Bloom, and three siblings Ina Raye Glenn, E. Caroline Bloom, and Richard Lee Bloom. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the VFW Post 467, 519 Poole Road, Westminster, MD. 21157. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. 21157 or at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
to help defray funeral expenses. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.