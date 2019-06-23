Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A Miller Jr.. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

James Anderson Miller, Jr., 72, of Silver Run passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born July 8, 1946, in Baltimore, he was the son of Lorraine (Schadty) Miller of Baltimore and the late James A. Miller, Sr. James was the loving husband of Kathryn "Kitty" L. Miller, his wife of 24 years, whom he married January 27, 1995. He was a 1965 graduate of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School. James served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1971. He then completed his National Joint Apprenticeship & Training by the Committee for the Electrical Industry. He became a Master Electrician, a trade that he worked at all his life, until his retirement in 2017. James was one of the founders of the Wakefield Valley Pony Club and he built numerous jumps, for more than 10 years, for the Maryland Combined Training Association (MCTA). He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2226 in Littlestown, PA. James was an avid scuba diver and expert crab picker. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are daughter Michelle Frederick and husband Brian of Reisterstown, stepdaughters Diane Steckel and husband Marc of New Windsor and Deborah Dempsey of Emmitsburg; sister Marian Isner of Taneytown; granddaughter Korinna Sophia Frederick of Reisterstown, numerous nieces and nephews, his beagle Morgan and his cat George. In addition to his father, James was predeceased by his brother Brian Miller. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Co., 2030 Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD 21158 or to Silver Run Union Mills Lions Club, 1441 Mayberry Rd, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements and cremation handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered at





