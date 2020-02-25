Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Myers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Allen Myers, age 85, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center after an extended illness. Born October 4, 1934 in Silver Run, he was the son of the late Sterling C. "Bob" Myers and Anna Martha Strevig Myers. He was the husband of Gwynne Myers, his wife of 65 years. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Westminster High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1963. He was employed for more than 30 years with R.D. Bowman & Sons of Westminster. He was a member of Mt. Union Lutheran Church and enjoyed riding his lawnmower, playing ball with the grandchildren, listening to country music and in earlier years pitching horseshoes. In addition to his wife his is survived by children, Jean Coshun and husband Bill of Union Bridge and Michael A. Myers and wife Brenda of Mt. Airy; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy Resh and husband Dr. George Resh of Westminster. He was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn G. Ogg. There will be no visitation or service. Private interment will take place in Mt. Union Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





