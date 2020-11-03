1/
James A. Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Alan Ward died OCt. 28,2020 at the age of 90. He was the son of Frank B. Ward and Gladys Griffith. He retired from Baltimore County Gov. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Watson), sons; Scott A. of Westminster; Dr. Donald A. of New Zealand; daughters; Wendy M. Ward-Franlinger (Frank) of Freeland; Lisa Jo Shir-Shekar (Saeed) of Ypsilanti MI; and Naralie A. Kunert (Matt) of Hampstead, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Viewing and Burial were private. We are asking that donations be made in his name to: Milton J. Dance Head and Neck Surgery Center. G.B.M.C. 6569 N. Charles Street, #401 Towson, MD 21204

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved