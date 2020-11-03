James Alan Ward died OCt. 28,2020 at the age of 90. He was the son of Frank B. Ward and Gladys Griffith. He retired from Baltimore County Gov. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Watson), sons; Scott A. of Westminster; Dr. Donald A. of New Zealand; daughters; Wendy M. Ward-Franlinger (Frank) of Freeland; Lisa Jo Shir-Shekar (Saeed) of Ypsilanti MI; and Naralie A. Kunert (Matt) of Hampstead, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Viewing and Burial were private. We are asking that donations be made in his name to: Milton J. Dance Head and Neck Surgery Center. G.B.M.C. 6569 N. Charles Street, #401 Towson, MD 21204



