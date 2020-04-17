Carroll County Times

James Addison "Jim" Albaugh II (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Addison "Jim" Albaugh II.
Service Information
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD
21102
(410)-374-2626
Obituary
Send Flowers

James "Jim" Addison Albaugh, II, 73, passed away on Monday, April 13th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Lucile Albaugh née Johnson of 12 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by step daughters: Lisa Eckel and Kristen Harmon, step granddaughters: Samantha Harmon and Isabella D'Angelo, sister-in-law: Gail Rooney, brother: Donald Albaugh, niece: Abby, and nephew: Samuel. He is also survived by his beloved cats: Ears and Runt. Due to the current national health emergency all services are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, Maryland and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.