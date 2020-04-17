James "Jim" Addison Albaugh, II, 73, passed away on Monday, April 13th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Lucile Albaugh née Johnson of 12 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by step daughters: Lisa Eckel and Kristen Harmon, step granddaughters: Samantha Harmon and Isabella D'Angelo, sister-in-law: Gail Rooney, brother: Donald Albaugh, niece: Abby, and nephew: Samuel. He is also survived by his beloved cats: Ears and Runt. Due to the current national health emergency all services are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, Maryland and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020