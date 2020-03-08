James (Jim) Lehman passed away on 3/3/20 at 92 years old. He was predeceased by Betty Lehman, his beloved wife of 70 years, who passed away on 1/23/20 at 88 1/2 years old. Jim was an engineer for Bell Atlantic (Verizon), a Army veteran, and volunteer with the National Aquarium. Betty was a nurse, scout leader, and volunteer at Carroll County General Hospital. They are survived by their daughters and sons-in-law Karen & Gene Parry, Linda & Denny Myers, and Sandi & Mark Sutherlin; their granddaughter Kim Goodman; and great grandchildren Abrielle & DJ Goodman. They were each other's heart and soul, and now they are reunited. The family will have a private celebration of their lives with no public viewing or service.

