James William Atkinson, III, 87, a resident of Pasadena and St. Cloud, FL, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his Pasadena home. Mr. Atkinson was born in Baltimore, MD to the late James and Helen Atkinson. Earlier in his life, Jim was a member of Arlington Methodist Church in Baltimore where he was active in the Methodist Men. While in Florida, he was a member of the St. Luke and St. Paul Episcopal Church. He also was a lifetime member of the Optimist Club International. Mr. Atkinson was an avid world traveler, but his favorite location was in Florida where he and Carole moved and lived for most of each year for almost 40 years when they both took an early retirement. He loved boating, water sports, fishing and gardening. He definitely specialized in the art of saving a penny and enjoyed finding quite a few treasures at locker auctions. In addition to his parents, Mr. Atkinson is preceded in death by his son Bryan Keith Atkinson, brother Ronald Atkinson and sister Doris Lombardi. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole Marie Atkinson (nee Clemens), son James William Atkinson, IV (Cindy), daughter Lisa Atkinson Holbert (David), sisters Joan Juchs and Pat Carlyle, two granddaughters and one grandson and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Services and interment are private. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com