Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for James Crew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Crew

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James C. Crew Obituary
James C. Crew, 79, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born November 6, 1939 in Fairfield, Iowa, he was the son of the late Keith Abraham and Velma Ruth (Ranson) Crew. He was the loving and devoted husband of 57 years to Michele Stevens Crew.Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Carna Anne Noll and husband Rusty of Forest Hill, Heidi Anne Milby and husband Jim of Reisterstown, and Kristin Anne Bonnie and husband John of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Dan, Steven, and Alex Milby, Justin, Tyler, and Andrew Bonnie; brother, Bruce E. Crew and wife Judy of Fairfield, Iowa; and the late Leland E. Crew. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now