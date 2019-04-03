|
James C. Crew, 79, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born November 6, 1939 in Fairfield, Iowa, he was the son of the late Keith Abraham and Velma Ruth (Ranson) Crew. He was the loving and devoted husband of 57 years to Michele Stevens Crew.Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Carna Anne Noll and husband Rusty of Forest Hill, Heidi Anne Milby and husband Jim of Reisterstown, and Kristin Anne Bonnie and husband John of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Dan, Steven, and Alex Milby, Justin, Tyler, and Andrew Bonnie; brother, Bruce E. Crew and wife Judy of Fairfield, Iowa; and the late Leland E. Crew. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2019