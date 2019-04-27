James Clair Crew, age 79 of Westminster, passed away peacefully with family surrounding him on April 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born in Fairfield, Iowa, he was the son of Keith and Velma Crew. He was husband to Michele Stevens Crew, his wife of 56 years.Jim graduated from Parsons College in Iowa with a BA degree in Business Administration. He continued his studies at Pace University in New York. He began his management career at Marshall Field's department store in Chicago. While in Chicago, he entered hospital administration and served as the laboratory manager at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital of New York and Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Jim had the opportunity to be part of an administrative team that planned and established Citibank's first co-branded credit card. He retired from T Rowe Price in 2009. Over the years he was involved with and Kiwanis Club of Chambersburg, PA, He participated in planning the inaugural golf outing for Carroll Lutheran School that raised funds for student tuition. He was an avid golfer and greatly enjoyed working on stained glass. Jim served in the Army National Guard and Reserves in college. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters and their husbands Carna and Rusty Noll of Forest Hill, Heidi and Jim Milby of Reisterstown, and Kristin and John Bonnie of Orlando, Florida. He very much enjoyed his six grandchildren Daniel and Steven Milby of the Eastern shore, Jennifer Milby of Reisterstown, Tyler and Andrew Bonnie of Florida, and Justin Bonnie of Virginia. His brother, Bruce and wife Judy live in Fairfield, Iowa. He was predeceased by his brother Leland and sister-in-law Carol Jean.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church at 700 Krider's Cemetery Rd., Westminster on May 4th at 10 a.m. Presiding over the service will be Pastor David Schafer. Refreshments will follow the service.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary