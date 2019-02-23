Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Lawrence Sr.. View Sign

James Calvin Lawrence, Sr., 92, of New Windsor passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter in Tampa, FL on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born September 18, 1926, in Uniontown, he was the son of the late Ruben Edgar and Elsie (Blackston) Lawrence. He was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (Grimes) Lawrence, his wife of 64 years, who predeceased him in 2013. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during WWII from 1940 -1943. He was retired from Lehigh Cement Co. where he worked as a quarryman and load operator. He was a member of Uniontown United Methodist Church. Surviving are children Margaret Coppola and son-in-law Joseph of Tampa. FL, James C. Lawrence, Jr. of Taneytown and Phyllis Lawrence of Westminster; siblings Virginia Lee Kolpack of Taneytown, Janet Lambert of Westminster and Wayne Lawrence of West Virginia; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, James was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Marie Lawrence and infant brother Richard Thomas Lawrence. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00 am. Rev. Darrell Davis will be officiating. Interment with military honors will be held in Uniontown Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 and/or Lifepath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Dr., Suite 300, Temple Terrace, FL 34637. Online condolences may be offered to the family at





412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
410-848-7533

