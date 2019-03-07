James Calvin Lawrence, Jr., 67, of Taneytown, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born on August 30, 1951 in Frederick, he was the son of the late James C., Sr and Mary Elizabeth Lawrence. He was the beloved husband of the late Dale "Marie" Lawrence, who predeceased him in December 2017.James was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. He was employed for Harvey Salt Co where he drove tractor trailers. James enjoyed driving trucks and working in his garage. Surviving him are children and their spouses Ryan D. Lawrence and Christina of Westminster, and Phillip B. Lawrence and Adam of Littlestown, PA; siblings Margaret Coppola and husband Joseph of Tampa, and Phyllis Lawrence of Westminster.The family will welcome friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12 to 2 and 4 to 6 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster; with services beginning at 6pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 7, 2019