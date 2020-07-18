James (Jim) Daniel Rill, 73, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home, following a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. Surviving in addition to his wife Linda of 50 years are sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Renee Rill of Hanover, Brian and Dawn Rill of Taneytown, and Mark and Tiffany Rill of Westminster; 6 grandchildren, Jared, Jadon, Carisa, Kira, Kayla and Jake Rill. Jim graduated from Westminster High School, class of 1964. He was a farmer all of his life and was a farm manager for over 30 years at the Obrecht Farm in Baltimore County, Md. He and his wife Linda owned and drove school buses for CCPS for over 50 years. He was just awarded the Top Gun award for 53 years accident free safe driving for CCPS. He and Linda loved traveling all across America, visiting all 50 states and driving to every Cracker Barrel Resturant. He was an active member of Church of the Open Door in Westminster, where he drove a church bus for 29 years. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD and on Tuesday, July 21st from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. with his Pastor the Rev. Dr. Norris Belcher officiating. Due to COVID-19 pandemic masks and social distancing will be required. Live streaming of the service from the church will be available on the church website at (www.opendoorchurch.org
). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door Bus Ministry or General Fund and Sword of the Lord Publications, c/o: Editor Dr. Shelton Smith, PO Box 1099, Murfreesboro, TN 37133. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.