Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
James "Don" Donald Jackson Adams, Sr., devoted husband and father, of Westminster, MD died on February 24, 2020 at Lorien Taneytown Assisted Living. Born in Sophia, West Virginia in 1925, he was the son of the late Mary Lucy (Hopkins) and Noah Washington Adams and is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Lola Hamrick Adams. Don developed an interest in science and nature through his work on the family farm, 4-H, and the Sophia Boys Club. After serving as a Navy corpsman during World War II, Don received his bachelor's in pre-Med and Master's degree in Education from West Virginia University. He taught Chemistry, sciences, and mathematics in Charleston, WV and then in St. Mary's County Public Schools, Maryland where he advanced to vice principal, then supervisor, and finally Director of Pupil Personnel. He was instrumental in the successful desegregation of the school system in the 1960s. His last assignment was as St. Mary's facilitator of Project Basic for the Maryland State Department of Education until his retirement in 1981. Don was a true lifelong learner who enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, music of all styles, reading, photography, and the environment. With a scientist's gift for problem solving, he seemed able to do anything, a Master of all trades. Don never met a stranger, was always ready with a joke and smile, and spent his last years with Lola, whistling through the halls of Lorien Taneytown Assisted Living. In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his children, daughter, Martha Bubert (Howard) of Westminster; son, James Donald, Jr. of Mechanicsville; daughter, Frances Cincotta (Peter) of Westminster; sister, Janet Cox of Sophia, WV; brother-in-law, Kent Hamrick of Fairfield, PA; and grandchildren, Mitchell, Brittany, and J.D. Adams, Ted, Patrick (Lisa), and Daniel (Christin) Bubert, and Austin and Lucy Cincotta; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is predeceased by son, Noah Patrick Adams; grandson, Christopher Michael Adams; daughter-in-law, Tamara Griffith Adams; siblings, Austin Adams (Garnet), Lola McKinney (James), Mary "Bay" Vaught Thompson (Marvin), Grace Proffitt (Howard), Carl W. Adams (Dorla), Bertha Rowe (Gene), and Okey Cox; and lifelong friends, Dr. Maud Broyles and James Lowry. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Pritt's Funeral Home, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD, 21157; visitation at 11:00 a.m. and service at 12:00 p.m. Private interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following: Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, https://www.carrollhospice.org/make-a-gift or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
