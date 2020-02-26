James "Jimmy" Donald Lippy, 61, of Hanover, PA, entered into Heaven's Gates on February 20, 2020. Jimmy grew up and was raised in Lakeside, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Violet Lippy; a brother, Terrence Lippy; mother-in-law Lena Greggs; and niece, Lindsey Greggs. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janice Greggs Lippy; son, Trevor James Lippy; brother, Richard Lippy, brother and sisters-in-law, Keith, Kevin (Cathy), Paul (Tammy), and father-in-law, William Edward Greggs; aunts, Barbara and Nancy Boerner; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy joined the United States Army in 1976, upon graduating from Henrico High School. He was formerly employed at DRM Associates, Manchester, MD, as a certified stud welder. He was an avid NASCAR and Ravens football fan. A memorial gathering to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held at 4:00pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Poroporone Baptist Church, Shacklefords, VA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Poroporone Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 26, 2020