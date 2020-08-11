1/1
James Dunnigan
James O'Neil Dunnigan, 77, of Finksburg, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born November 6, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Ernest O'Neil Dunnigan and Rose Moudry Dunnigan. He was the husband of Marie A. Dunnigan, his wife of 52 years. Mr. Dunnigan served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a rural route carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years. He also had worked for Dominos Pizza in Westminster for 20 years, where he was known as "the fastest old man in Westminster." He was a member of American Legion Post 31 in Westminster. He enjoyed fishing, his computer, and playing the lottery. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son and daughter-in-law, Alexander Patrick Dunnigan and Nga Thi Hong Le of Manchester; daughter, Julie Ann Dunnigan of Finksburg; grandson, Nicholas A. Dunnigan; and granddaughter, Emilie R. Oliver. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion Post 31, 2 Sycamore Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com



Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
