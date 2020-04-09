James E. Coshun Jr., age 72, of West Palm Beach, FL, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Florida. Born December 17, 1947 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late J. Edward and Kathryn Fogle Coshun. Jim was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and served in the Army Reserves. He was formerly employed in car sales while living in Maryland and then in construction after moving to Florida. He was an avid model train enthusiast. Surviving are two daughters, Jamie Seiler of Royal Palm Beach, FL and Jennifer Barnhart and husband Tim of Finksburg, MD; three grandsons; brother, Terry Coshun of Biglerville, PA; and sister, Libby Dellatezza of Keymar, MD. Private inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Keysville. Leave a message or memory on his "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 9, 2020