James E. Snow
James E. "Jimmy" Snow, 62, of Gardners, PA passed away Wednesday, August 12th at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband to the late Robyn (Baublitz) Snow. James was born to Elihue and Alma (Bosley) Snow in Towson, MD. After high school, James proudly served his country in the United States Army. James enjoyed the outdoors mostly hunting and attending races at Lincoln Speedway. He especially like dirt track racing and supporting the Central PA Legends. He was also very fond of his grandchildren, attending taekwondo tournaments and spending time with them. James is survived by his children Krysten Robinson and her husband Ricky, and James E. "Jim" Snow, Jr. and his wife Amanda; 3 grandkids Ashley Robinson, William Robinson, and Jonathan Robinson; 2 great-grandkids Abbey Joy Degrotias and Zoey Newland; and 3 siblings. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and a number of siblings. A public graveside service will be held 10 AM at Wiseburg Cemetery, 810 Wiseburg Road, White Hall, MD 21161 on Monday, August 17th with the Rev. Dr. Roy C. Smith officiating. Attendees are politely encouraged to wear masks and social distance appropriately for the outdoor gathering. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions in Jimmy's memory to Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. to help defray costs at 24 N. Second St., P.O. Box 96, New Freedom, PA 17349. www.HartensteinCares.com



Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wiseburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 14, 2020
You were always a great man to Bryson and I. Even though we weren’t family I knew if we needed you would be there. This breaks my heart that I can’t be there. Xoxo
Shanna Watson
Friend
