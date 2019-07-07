James "Jim" Edward Cook, 75, of Finksburg passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home. Jim was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Ward Cook with whom he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary on October 26, 2018. Jim was born on March 12, 1944 in Hanover, PA, the only child of the late Catherine Florine and Chester Franklin Cook. He was a meat cutter and worked at Bullocks Meat Market for many years. In addition to his wife, Jim leaves his daughter Karen Marie Cook of Westminster and his son Brian Joseph Cook and fiancé Mary Kate Hunt, also of Westminster. Jim was a member of St. Benjamin's (Kriders) Lutheran Church in Westminster. He loved fishing and being at the beach. Most of all, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and his treasured dogs, Ellie and Winney. Jim's family will welcome friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Celebration of Jim's Life officiated by Rev. David Schafer will begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, c/o Carroll Hospital Foundation, 200 Memorial Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 7, 2019