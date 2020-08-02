James E. Haines, 83 years, of Upperco, MD, lost his battle to cancer on July 31, 2020. He was born June 25, 1937, in Garrison, MD. He was the son of Charles and Mabel Haines. He was the devoted husband of Janet (Asper) Haines for 62 years. Prior to his retirement, he was a plumber for Local 48 for 42 years. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Church of Upperco. Jim enjoyed camping in all 50 states, and he loved playing golf, hunting, and rebuilding his 1982 Rampage. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by four children: Robin Haines, Steve Haines, Randolph Haines (Bonnie), and David Haines (DeAnn). He is also survived by six grandchildren: Erin Erbschloe, Elizabeth Greenway (John), Matthew Haines (Betsy), Kari Haines (Cherish), Garrett Haines, and Jillian Haines, and two great-grandchildren: Melanie and James Haines. Jim is also survived by a brother: Arthur "Otts" Pittinger, and two sisters: Edna Martin and Jeanne Hazelett and lots of nephews and nieces. Jim was predeceased by his sisters: Marion Markline, Maude Royston, Lola Fox, Pauline Slaybaugh, and Ruth McHugh. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions can be given in Jim Haines' name to Mt. Zion Church, P.O. Box 32, Upperco, MD, 21155 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com