James "Jim" Edward Lankford, Sr., 71, of Upperco, MD, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home. Born on August 12, 1949, in Fort Meade, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Mary Catherine Schollian Lankford. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Janice Evonne Fair Lankford. Jim worked as an EMS Lieutenant for Baltimore County Fire Department, and also worked at St. Joseph Hospital Center as well as co-owned Upperco Lawn Care. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. Jim was a lifetime member of Upperco Volunteer Fire Department, and he was the Past President, Captain and Chief of the Boring Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Jimmy Lankford and wife Terry of Hanover, PA, and Joe Lankford and wife Mindy of Manchester, MD, and grandchildren: Brianna, Jacob, Justin, Nathan, and Jeremy Lankford. The family will receive visitors on Friday, October 23, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 10 am at Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S Church Street, Lineboro, MD 21102, with Rev. Rodney Gross officiating. Interment to follow in Lazarus Church Cemetery, Lineboro, MD. Social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Operation Paws for Homes, P.O. Box 35606, North Chesterfield, VA 23235, or to Office of Advancement, MDI Hospital, 10 Wayman Lane, Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com