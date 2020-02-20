Carroll County Times

James Edward Shipe (1964 - 2020)
Service Information
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD
21117
(410)-356-7676
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
James Edward "Eddie" Shipe, 55, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. Born on August 8, 1964, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Joseph Edward Shipe of Owings Mills, MD, and Elma Carol Webb. James worked as a concrete finisher. He loved to play his guitar. Surviving him in addition to his father is a sister: Linda Jobert of Georgia and an uncle: Mark Shipe of Owings Mills, MD. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020 from 3-5pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Interment is private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
