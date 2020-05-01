James G. "Dutch" Powder
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. "Dutch" Powder, age 75, of Sykesville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. He was born October 27, 1944, in Maryland he was the son of the late William Franklin Powder and Hester Mae Edmondson Powder. He was the loving husband of Linda Babette Norman Powder. A life long resident of Carroll County, "Dutch" was the owner and operator of Powder's Produce. He was known for having some of the best tomatoes around and could always be seen around the produce stand chatting with customers and friends. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Candy Powder-Balk of Pikesville; sister M. Jean Brolliar and husband Don of Sykesville and granddaughters Jillian V. Balk and Jenna D. Balk. He was predeceased by sister Mary Lee "Kitty" Powder and brother William "Jake" Powder and his wife Frances "Babe". Due to the current restrictions with the pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of Dutch's life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
He was a good man. He will be missed. Rip
Carolyn
Acquaintance
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Emmett Jones
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved