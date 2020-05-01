James G. "Dutch" Powder, age 75, of Sykesville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. He was born October 27, 1944, in Maryland he was the son of the late William Franklin Powder and Hester Mae Edmondson Powder. He was the loving husband of Linda Babette Norman Powder. A life long resident of Carroll County, "Dutch" was the owner and operator of Powder's Produce. He was known for having some of the best tomatoes around and could always be seen around the produce stand chatting with customers and friends. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Candy Powder-Balk of Pikesville; sister M. Jean Brolliar and husband Don of Sykesville and granddaughters Jillian V. Balk and Jenna D. Balk. He was predeceased by sister Mary Lee "Kitty" Powder and brother William "Jake" Powder and his wife Frances "Babe". Due to the current restrictions with the pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of Dutch's life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



