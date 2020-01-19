Carroll County Times

James Groff (1950 - 2019)
Obituary
James Clifford Groff, 69, of Westminster, died December 16, 2019. Born July 17, 1950 in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Warfel) Groff and Emerald Groff. He worked as a draftsman and was a 1971 graduate of Westminster High School. He is survived by a brother Bruce Groff of York, PA and a niece Casey Inskeep of Scottsville, VA. He was predeceased by a brother Brian Groff and sister Pamela Wood. Private inurnment will be held at Westminster Cemetery. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 19, 2020
