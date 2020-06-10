James Grover Gleason, age 93, of Sykesville, MD. died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Carroll Hospice-Dove House in Westminster, MD. He was born October 22, 1926 in Rockdale, Maryland, the son of the late James Grover Gleason, Sr., and the late Marie Dorothy Gleason (nee Kuhn). He was the husband of the late Olivia "Winnie" G. Gleason (nee Peach). He worked for C & P (Verizon) as an Installer, Lineman, and Supervisor. He loved his family, children and grandchildren. Enjoyed watching all sports and playing golf. Surviving are Children: Teresa Susan Yeager of Westminster, James Glover Gleason, III and spouse Dixie Bennett of Leland, NC, Donna Leigh and husband Wayne Allen Shiplet of Eldersburg. Grandchildren; Jason Reed Yeager, Joel Ryan Yeager, Jeremy Scott Yeager, Gretchen Marie Ruprecht, Jamie Leigh Shiplet, Peter William Shiplet. Great-grandchildren Reed Douglas Yeager, Claire Annika Yeager, Josephine Olivia Yeager, Miles James Ruprecht and Reagan Ruprecht. Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD, with Rev. Lynne Humphries-Russ officiating. Those desiring may make contributions to the Carroll Hospice, Inc.-Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA Sykesville, MD. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.