James A Hough, 73, of Finksburg, MD passed away peacefully on Monday December 9, 2019 at University of Maryland after a long illness. Born March 9,1946 in VA, he was the son of the late Robert Hough and Vira Lee Rivard. He was the husband of 51 years to Elizabeth Parks Hough. He enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, and watching the Ravens and Terps. He was a member of the American Legion Post 116 and the Legion Riders. Surviving in addition to his loving wife are his 4 daughters Jamie (Jay) Aristidou, Kristin (Sean) McCarthy, Valerie (Craig) Owings and Keri (Demetrios) Kaouris, Grandchildren Amanda and Bryce Aristidou, Caitlin McCarthy, Samantha and Cash Owings, George Kaouris, Sisters Pat Cornell, Pauline (Jim) Zeintek and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by sisters Dot Saucier, Barb DiPasquale and brother Buck Hough. A private memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be scheduled at a later date.

