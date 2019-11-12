James L. Howes, Sr., 71, of Littlestown, died Thurs, Nov 7, at his home. Born June 23, 1948 in Baltimore County, Jim was the son of the late Warren Howes and Margaret Brady. He was employed with Operating Engineers of Baltimore as a heavy equipment operator. Surviving are his children: Wayne Howes, of Fallston, Stephanie Howes of Gettysburg, James Howes, Jr. of Westminster and Kyle Howes of Hanover; his many grandchildren; his brother Thomas Miller and his sister Elizabeth Haga. Jim enjoyed horse racing and NASCAR. Memorial Service is Saturday, Nov 23, at 1 P.M. at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Fallston with Deacon Marty Perry officiating.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 12, 2019