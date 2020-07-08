Lt. Col (retired) James Herbert Hull, Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA on July 5, 2020. Jim was born in Baltimore, MD, on March 23, 1942 to James Herbert Hull and Doris Elizabeth Carouge Hull, who both predeceased him. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1959 and was a 1964 graduate of the University of Maryland where he was very active in ROTC. During his 32 years in the Air Force and Maryland Air National Guard, he traveled the world and received many medals and awards for his selfless service in Vietnam and Desert Storm/Shield. He also worked for Baltimore Spice and London Fog. Friends loved his dry sense of humor and quick wit. Flying, his giant schnauzers and boating at Deep Creek Lake brought him many happy hours through the years. Jim was an honorable man who blessed the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Karen; son Jared; daughter Dana Dibble (husband Matt); step-daughter Angela Bonarrigo (husband Joe); sister Judy Daymont; two grandsons Jasper and Ryan and by aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Littlestown Chapel, 1144 Bollinger Rd.,Littlestown, PA 17340, the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331 or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
